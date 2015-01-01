Abstract

A 24-year-old male patient who suffered a periprosthetic fracture of the left distal femur due to an e‑scooter accident was referred to the outpatient department of tumor orthopedics. The patient had been diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma of the left proximal tibia 11 years previously that was treated with a tumor endoprosthetic reconstruction. The current periprosthetic fracture required a further bony resection of the distal femur as well as a reconstruction with a knee revision implant. The aim of this case report is to raise awareness for a new potential source of danger in the presented risk group.

