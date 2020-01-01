|
Tsegay A, Damte A, Kiros A. Ann. Gen. Psychiatry 2020; 19: e20.
Department of Psychiatric Nursing, School of Nursing, College of Health Sciences, Mekelle University, Mekelle, Tigray Ethiopia.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32190099
BACKGROUND: Globally, more than 450 million people suffer from a mental or behavioral disorder. Psychiatric disorder and its duration, physical illness, family history of mental illness, previous suicidal attempt, unemployment, poor social support, and psychotic symptoms are of the main reasons enabling patients to be suicidal ideates. The purpose of this study is to identify the determinants of suicidal ideation among patients with mental disorders in Mekelle, Ethiopia.
Determinant; Hospital; Mental disorder; Northern Ethiopia; Suicidal ideation