Abstract

This exploratory trial determined the feasibility, acceptability, and preliminary efficacy of a brief intervention (BI), supplemented with text messaging and a curated Web site, on alcohol use and sexual risk behavior among young women. Young women seeking care at a reproductive health clinic were screened for alcohol misuse and sexual risk behavior. Those who screened positive and who agreed to participate (N = 48; M = 22.67 years) were randomized to either (a) a brief in-person session during which personalized feedback regarding alcohol use and sexual risk taking was provided and discussed, or (b) a control condition. Feasibility was assessed by recruitment and retention rates. Acceptability was assessed with participant ratings of their intervention. Efficacy was measured using self-reported alcohol use and sexual behavior at baseline and during a 3-month follow-up. We supplemented the quantitative data with qualitative data from semi-structured interviews. Feasibility data indicated that 64% of eligible women agreed to participate, 74% of eligible women were enrolled, and 86% of enrolled women were retained through follow-up. Acceptability data showed that women who received the BI reported strong satisfaction with their intervention (M = 4.65 vs. 3.98 on a five-point scale) and also reported that text messaging was helpful (M = 4.73 on a seven-point scale) and acceptable (M = 5.27 on a seven-point scale). Qualitative data provided additional support for BI feasibility and acceptability. Efficacy data showed that women in both conditions reduced alcohol use and sexual risk behavior over time; women who received the BI reduced their maximum daily alcohol intake more than controls (BI from 7.68 to 4.82 standard drinks vs. control from 6.48 to 5.65; Wald χ2 = 4.93, p < .05). Women in the BI reported fewer occasions of condomless sex (median = 2.50) than controls (median = 5.00) at the follow-up, but this difference was not statistically significant (OR = 0.61, 95% CI [0.32, 1.15]). A brief intervention, supplemented with text messaging and a Web site, that targeted alcohol use and sexual behavior was feasible and acceptable to young women and led to lower levels of alcohol misuse and sexual risk behavior.

