AIM: Deliberate self-poisoning (DSP) is a common cause of intensive care hospitalization among young adults and a serious health problem worldwide. Demographic data vary according to geographical and sociocultural characteristics of the regions. In recent years, studies investigating epidemiological features and prognosis of these patients have increased. In our study, we retrospectively examined patients who committed suicide with drugs and were treated in the ICU of our hospital.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The files of 148 patients who took drugs or substances for committing suicide and who were hospitalized in the ICU of Aksaray Training and Research Hospital between 2015 and 2019 were examined. Demographic data of the patients, type of the agent used in the suicide, time to reach hospital, treatment methods applied, length of hospital stay, vital signs, complications, need for intubation, and mortality rates were recorded.



RESULTS: Mean age of the 148 patients who took drugs for suicide was 26.7. Female rate was 73%. The most frequently used drug for suicide was paracetamol (34.4%). Antidepressants took the second place and were followed by drugs in the NSAID group. The duration of admission in the hospital after taking the medicine ranged from 1 to 6 h, while it was less than 3 h in 68.2% of the patients. In most suicide patients, the treatment method was in the form of intravenous fluid and supportive therapy (95%). N-acetyl cysteine (paracetamol intoxication) was used in 7% of the patients, an intubation requirement developed in 2.7%, and three patients taking organophosphate died.



CONCLUSION: In studies conducted in developing countries such as Turkey, female sex (63%-71%) and 25 years of age have been found to be the proportion of the patients (56%-63%), whereas our study found even higher ratios compared to those (73%-66%). In studies conducted in developed countries, most commonly used agents for suicide were benzodiazepines and tricyclic antidepressants, while the most common suicide agent was paracetamol in our study. We believe that the reason for this could be the possibility of accessing the agent without a prescription.



