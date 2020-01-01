Abstract

Heavy drinking among college students is a public health concern in part due to the accessibility of alcohol and promotions such as "happy hours," which discount the price of alcohol. In addition, consuming alcohol at unregulated off-campus parties may result in greater alcohol consumption, higher blood alcohol concentrations, and increased negative consequences. The purpose of the current study was to assess demand for a refillable red "Solo" cup using a new hypothetical purchase task, the Cup-Price Purchase Task (CPPT). The CPPT asked college student participants to read a description of an off-campus party drinking context and indicate the likelihood of purchasing a refillable cup at prices ranging from $0.00-$60.00. We found that at cup prices of $5.00 or below, the likelihood of purchase was 75% or higher; however, probability of purchase decreased to about 47% at a cup price of $10.00. In addition, several CPPT behavioral economic parameters were positively correlated with the Alcohol Purchase Task (APT) and other alcohol-related measures, providing support for the CPPT's construct validity. Finally, hierarchical regression analyses revealed that maximum expenditure on the CPPT was a unique predictor of both alcohol consumption and alcohol-related consequences, even after controlling for the APT metrics. These findings may inform future studies investigating the behavioral economics of high-risk drinking situations and potential strategies to reduce binge drinking. (PsycINFO Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en