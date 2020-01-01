|
Citation
|
Westlund Schreiner M, Mueller BA, Klimes-Dougan B, Begnel ED, Fiecas M, Hill D, Lim KO, Cullen KR. Front. Psychiatry 2020; 11: 157.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, MN, United States.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32194462
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
[This corrects the article DOI: 10.3389/fpsyt.2019.01019.].
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; cingulum; fractional anisotropy; neuroimaging; non-suicidal self-injury; uncinate fasciculus