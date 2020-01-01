|
Citation
Papazoglou K, Blumberg DM, Chiongbian VB, Tuttle BM, Kamkar K, Chopko B, Milliard B, Aukhojee P, Koskelainen M. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e310.
Affiliation
National Bureau of Investigation, Intelligence Division, Threat Assessment Team, Vantaa, Finland.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
32194477
PMCID
Abstract
Exposure to critical incidents and hence potentially traumatic events is endemic in law enforcement. The study of law enforcement officers' experience of moral injury and their exposure to potentially morally injurious incidents, and research on moral injury's relationship with different forms of traumatization (e.g. compassion fatigue, post-traumatic stress disorder) are in their infancy. The present study aims to build on prior research and explores the role of moral injury in predicting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and its clusters thereof. To this end, a sample of law enforcement officers (N = 370) from the National Police of Finland was recruited to participate in the current study.
Keywords
PTSD; compassion fatigue; health; law enforcement; moral injury; resilience; trauma