|
Citation
|
Puvanachandra P, Janmohammed A, Mtambeka P, Prinsloo M, As SV, Peden MM. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(6): e1979.
|
Affiliation
|
University of New South Wales, Sydney 2052, Australia.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32192206
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Child road traffic injuries are a major global public health problem and the issue is particularly burdensome in middle-income countries such as South Africa where injury death rates are 41 per 100,000 for under 5's and 24.5 per 100,000 for 5-14-year-old. Despite their known effectiveness in reducing injuries amongst children, the rates of use of child restraint systems (CRS) remains low in South Africa. Little is known about barriers to child restraint use especially in low- and middle-income countries.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
affordability; availability; child injury; passengers; restraints