Abstract

The child restraint legislation in Malaysia becomes mandatory from 1 January 2020. Prior to commencement of the rule, a survey showed that only 36% of Malaysian parents were aware of the importance of a child restraint system (CRS) and only 27% usage was reported during travel. The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety report showed that children transported in private vehicles were the leading groups of casualties among children aged 1 to 4 years old (43.8%) and 5 to 9 years old (30.2%), respectively. We performed a narrative review using the PubMed, ScienceDirect and Google Scholar databases using keywords such as child restraint system, unrestrained injuries, Malaysia and epidemiology. The objectives of this review were: (1) to determine the prevalence on the use of CRS in Malaysia, (2) to evaluate the injuries related to unrestrained children and (3) to show the nation's preparation towards implementation of the child restraint law. Six papers on prevalence, one paper on injury and six mainstream newspaper were included in this study. The prevalence of a CRS use was shown between 5% to 41.8%. In relation to injury, the only publication from this country showed that among 19 children involved in a car crash, five (26.3%) children had non-craniomaxillofacial (CMF) injuries, ten (52.6%) with CMF injuries only, two (10.5%) with both CMF and non-CMF injuries and two (10.5%) without any injury. Overall, the Injury Severity Score (ISS) range was between 0 to 13 (median, 1.00; interquartile range, 1). Preparation to comply with the best practice of the child restraint law is still ongoing, especially those addressing the issues related to the low-income parents in the country. Due to scarcity of publication and data on the CRS use and injuries related to its non-usage, it is advocated that parallel with the implementation legislation, vigorous forms of public education as well as good data management must be performed and monitored regularly by the road safety authority in this country.

Language: en