SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kocsis RN, Palermo GB. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Center for Forensic Psychiatry and Risk Assessment, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0306624X20909218

PMID

32189536

Abstract

The article by Kocsis and Palermo, published in 2016, examined the findings of research which had assessed the validity of the investigative technique colloquially known as criminal profiling. These findings were subsequently considered within the framework of their relevance to the admissibility of the technique as a form of expert witness evidence. The overall conclusion was that a discrete facet of the profiling technique may satisfy some of the requisite legal criteria for admissibility in jurisdictions within the United States. However, this conclusion was based upon studies which used samples of senior forensic psychiatrists and psychologists as the tested profilers. In this regard, it was noted that this parameter may preclude the generalization of this conclusion to other professional groups who do not possess such qualifications. Accordingly, the present article explores the potential admissibility of law enforcement personnel who are not qualified forensic mental health practitioners tendering expert witness evidence in the nature of criminal profiling. The conclusion of this analysis is that law enforcement personnel who possess suitable expertise in the analytic task of criminal profiling arguably possess an analogous knowledge base akin to the aforementioned senior forensic psychiatrists and psychologists. On this basis, the conclusions in Kocsis and Palermo, published in 2016, may extend to such personnel and their potential to likewise provide expert witness evidence.


Language: en

Keywords

crime scene analysis; criminal; criminal investigative analysis; expert witness evidence; offender profiling; profiling

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print