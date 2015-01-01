SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Szanton SL, Clemson L, Liu M, Gitlin LN, Hladek MD, LaFave SE, Roth DL, Marx KA, Felix C, Okoye SM, Zhang X, Bautista S, Granbom M. J. Appl. Gerontol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Lund University, Sweden.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0733464820912664

PMID

32193981

Abstract

Objectives: To evaluate whether a fall prevention intervention reduces fall risk in older adults who have previously fallen. Design: Randomized controlled pilot trial. Setting: Participants' homes. Intervention: LIVE-LiFE, adapted from Lifestyle-Intervention Functional Exercise (LiFE) integrates strength and balance training into daily habits in eight visits over 12 weeks. The adaptations to LiFE were to also provide (a) US$500 in home safety changes, (b) vision contrast screening and referral, and (c) medication recommendations. Control condition consisted of fall prevention materials and individualized fall risk summary. Measurement: Timed Up and Go (TUG) and Tandem stand. Falls efficacy, feasibility, and acceptability of the intervention. Results: Sample (N = 37) was 65% female, 65% White, and average 77 years. Compared with the control group, each outcome improved in the intervention. The LIVE-LiFE intervention had a large effect (1.1) for tandem stand, moderate (0.5) in falls efficacy, and small (0.1) in the TUG. Conclusion: Simultaneously addressing preventable fall risk factors is feasible.


Language: en

Keywords

accidental falls; community-dwelling; home hazards; lifestyle-integrated exercise; medication review

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print