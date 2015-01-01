SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Provance AJ, Howell DR, Potter MN, Wilson PE, D'Lauro AM, Wilson JC. J. Child Neurol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, CO, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0883073820909046

PMID

32192408

Abstract

Our objective was to examine the effect of current neck or shoulder pain on concussion outcomes. Variables included symptom resolution and return-to-sport time, symptom severity, amount of school missed, and sleep disturbances. Three hundred twelve patients (37% female; median age = 15.0 years; evaluated median = 9 days postinjury) reported experiencing current neck or shoulder pain at initial evaluation, and 268 did not (31% female; median age = 14.7 years; evaluated median = 8 days postinjury). Neck or shoulder pain was associated with longer symptom resolution time (β = 6.38, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 2.44, 10.31; P =.002), more severe symptoms (β = 7.06, 95% CI = 4.91, 9.21; P <.001), and greater odds of missing >5 days of school (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] = 1.89, 95% CI = 1.23, 2.93; P =.004), and postinjury sleep problems (aOR = 2.20, 95% CI = 1.51, 3.21; P <.001). Experiencing neck or shoulder pain during the initial postinjury clinical evaluation was associated with worsened clinical outcomes. Clinicians may consider referral to early rehabilitation following concussion among those who report neck or shoulder pain.


Language: en

Keywords

cervical spine; mild traumatic brain injury; pain; sports; youth

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print