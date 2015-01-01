SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Povolotskiy R, Paskhover B. JAMA Otolaryngol. Head Neck Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Newark, New Jersey.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jamaoto.2020.0145

PMID

32191276

Abstract

In Reply We thank Drs Bsisu and Bsisu for dedicating their time to comment on our recently published retrospective cross-sectional study.1 Since publishing our article, we have had many informal inquiries regarding the issue of postural effects from cell phone use so we thank the authors for their informative letter. We fully agree that the nature of our study prevented us from assessing the postural effects of cell phone use and the presence of additional long-term neck pain. However, we would like to clarify that our mention of long-term complications was related to the injuries themselves rather than the cell phone use.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print