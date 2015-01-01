Abstract

In Reply We thank Drs Bsisu and Bsisu for dedicating their time to comment on our recently published retrospective cross-sectional study.1 Since publishing our article, we have had many informal inquiries regarding the issue of postural effects from cell phone use so we thank the authors for their informative letter. We fully agree that the nature of our study prevented us from assessing the postural effects of cell phone use and the presence of additional long-term neck pain. However, we would like to clarify that our mention of long-term complications was related to the injuries themselves rather than the cell phone use.

Language: en