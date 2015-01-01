SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Bsisu I, Bsisu KA. JAMA Otolaryngol. Head Neck Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

School of Engineering, Civil Engineering Department, The University of Jordan, Amman, Jordan.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jamaoto.2020.0139

PMID

32191270

Abstract

To the Editor We read with great interest the article titled "Head and Neck Injuries Associated With Cell Phone Use" by Povolotskiy el al,1 in which they concluded that many cell phone–related injuries to the head and neck were associated with common daily activities, such as texting while walking, and that some injuries bear a risk of long-term complications. The fact that this retrospective cross-sectional study used data from a national database made it impossible to assess postural effect on neck pain, in addition to limiting the ability to assess long-term effect of neck pain among young adults.


Language: en
