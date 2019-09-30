|
Citation
|
Iwata M, Iwamoto K, Kambe D, Tachibana N, Ando M, Ozaki N. Medicine (Baltimore) 2020; 99(12): e19395.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Psychiatry, Nagoya University, Graduate School of Medicine, Nagoya, Aichi.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32195934
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Drugs acting on the central nervous system (CNS), especially hypnotics, can impair driving. The US Food and Drug Administration started requiring pharmaceutical companies to evaluate the residual influence of CNS agents on driving performance to review their recommended doses. Although it is important for physicians to discuss automobile driving while on medication with patients to promote traffic safety, the package inserts of most CNS agents in Japan uniformly prohibit patients from driving. Although more evidence-based information regarding the effects of drugs on driving performance is needed, the current evaluation methods for driving performance abroad cannot be applied directly to Japanese drivers because of differences in traffic environments, laws, and constitutions. Therefore, we plan to establish a new driving simulator (DS) that would enable the next-day residual effects of drugs on driving performance to be examined.
Language: en