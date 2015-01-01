|
Citation
|
Cheung HN, Chan SWY, Williams JM. PLoS One 2020; 15(3): e0227944.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Clinical Psychology, School of Health in Social Science, The University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32196492
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Pregnancy involves physiological changes in reproductive and endocrine systems, and social role changes that can increase the risk of mental health problems. In China, greater emphasis has been given to postpartum depression and its negative impact on infant development. This study examined depression in pregnant women in Inner Mongolia, who are under the influence of cultural values of collectivism and social factors specific to China. Chinese society adheres firmly to traditional values, while market reform, birth-control policy, together with high parental investment in childcare and rearing construct a unique and sometimes unfavorable environment for Chinese women that may influence their depression expression. THE AIMS OF THIS STUDY ARE TWOFOLD: First, it validated the Chinese Multidimensional Depression Assessment Scale (MDAS), a holistic self-report questionnaire measuring depression severity in four domains of depression-emotional, somatic, cognitive and interpersonal in pregnant women in Inner Mongolia; second, it examined the influences of demographic characteristics (including age, education and employment), pregnancy characteristics (week of gestation, first pregnancy), self-esteem, social support, social activity, work stress, and work-family balance on depression.
Language: en