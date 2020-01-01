Abstract

People with disabilities are at increased risk of chronic diseases, many of which physical activity can help prevent and manage. Certain environmental features can support or hinder participation in important activities like walking, particularly for people with disabilities. The purpose of this study is to examine differences in the prevalence of perceived neighborhood environmental supports and barriers for walking, by disability status, among US adults. Participants in the 2015 National Health Interview Survey Cancer Control Supplement (N = 15,280) reported their disability status (mobility disability, non-mobility disability, or no disability) and perceptions of neighborhood environmental supports (walkable roads, sidewalks, paths, trails; sidewalks on most streets; and walkable shops; transit; movies, libraries, churches; relaxing places) and barriers (traffic, crime, animals) for walking. Adjusted models conducted in 2019 included demographic characteristics. Prevalence of most supports was lower among adults with mobility or non-mobility disabilities versus no disability. For example, 54.9% and 57.5% of adults with mobility and non-mobility disabilities respectively reported sidewalks on most streets, compared to 64.1% of adults with no disability. After adjustment, significant differences remained when comparing adults with a mobility disability versus no disability for two supports (roads, sidewalks, paths, trails; relaxing places). All perceived barriers were significantly more common among adults with any disability versus no disability, regardless of adjustment. In the United States, adults with disabilities perceive fewer neighborhood environmental supports and more barriers for walking than their counterparts. Strategies that increase supports and address barriers for walking may help promote physical activity among adults with disabilities.



