Abstract

This paper conceptualizes shame as an acute stress response to an unacceptable view of oneself mediated through another's perspective. After reviewing the developmental antecedents and ontogenetic role of shame, the author first illustrates how shame may induce a depressive paralysis and self-hurtful intent when the goal of reconciliation is thwarted. She then addresses how shame ignited by narcissistic injury can mobilize aggressive behavior toward others, motivated by a need to restore the self.The goals of this paper are to demonstrate that the configurations of shame are manifestations of interpersonal traumatization, to define them as predictable stress responses that activate specific goal-directed behaviors, and to propose the use of these conceptualizations in the empirical study of interpersonal traumatization.

