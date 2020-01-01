|
Citation
|
Shim EJ, Hwang H, Lee KM, Lee JY, Lee SD, Baik MJ, Shin MS, Moon H, Hahm BJ. Psychiatry Res. 2020; 287: e112912.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Seoul National University College of Medicine, Seoul, South Korea; Department of Neuropsychiatry, Seoul National University Hospital, Seoul, South Korea. Electronic address: hahm@snu.ac.kr.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32193009
|
Abstract
|
This study examined whether somatic symptoms and sleep quality can be indicators of depression and suicide risk in Korean military conscripts. In October and November of 2016, a total of 1,937 conscripts completed a survey that included the patient health questionnaire (PHQ) 9, PHQ15, the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview Plus suicidality module, and the Pittsburgh sleep quality index. Four groups were formed by depression and suicide risk status.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Military conscripts; Perceived health status; Sleep quality; Somatic symptom; Suicide