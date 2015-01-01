SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rivers CA, Roher H, Boissonault BA, Klinger CA, Mirza RM, Foty R. Rehabil. Nurs. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Institute of Health Policy, Management and Evaluation, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

(Copyright © 2020, Association of Rehabilitation Nursing, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1097/rnj.0000000000000259

32195764

PURPOSE: The objective of this study was to identify gaps in and to improve the falls prevention strategy (FPS) of an inpatient rehabilitation facility (IRF) in Toronto, Canada.

DESIGN: A modified version of the Stanford Biodesign Methodology was used.

METHODS: Chart reviews, a focus group (n = 8), and semistructured interviews (n = 8) were conducted to evaluate the FPS.

FINDINGS: Admission Functional Independence Measure score, age, and gender significantly correlated with risk for a fall. The tool used at this IRF was not effectively capturing patients who were at high risk for falls. All healthcare providers interviewed were knowledgeable of fall risks; however, a patient's fall risk status was rarely discussed as a team.

CONCLUSIONS: The findings informed recommendations to improve the overall FPS at this IRF. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: Staff may require more coaching for implementing preventative measures/ensuring accountability and evaluating whether current strategies work. These insights can guide improvement initiatives at similar facilities elsewhere.


