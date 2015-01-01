Abstract

PURPOSE: Suicide rates in South Korea have been one of the highest in the world. The aim of this study is to quantify the contributions of age, sex, method, and place of residence to the trends of the suicide rates between 2001 and 2016 in South Korea.



METHODS: Using the suicide data obtained from the South Korean National Death Registration data set for the years 2001-2016, a Joinpoint regression analysis was conducted to determine if there was a significant change in the trend of suicide rates. Next, a decomposition analysis method was used to quantify the contributions of age, sex, method, and places of residence to the changes in the suicide rates.



RESULTS: Suicide rates increased between 2001 and 2010, and decreased between 2010 and 2016. Among all the age groups, the 65-79 age group contributed most to the rise (18% in men and 7% in women) and fall (- 15% in men and - 14% in women) of suicide rates. Men contributed much more than women to the increasing trend of suicide rate (63.0% vs. 37.0%). Hanging was the key method of suicide, dominating the ups and downs of the suicide rates. The rates of suicide by pesticide poisoning have been decreasing since 2005 and suicide by charcoal burning continued to increase against a decreasing trend of suicide rate during the period of 2010-2016. The gap of the metropolitan-city-rural suicide rates was narrowing during the period under study, although the rural areas remained to have the highest suicide rates.



CONCLUSION: The ups and downs of suicide rates in South Korea were not uniform across different sociodemographic groups. Age, sex, method, and place of residence contributed differently to the changes in suicide rates. Suicide prevention measures can be more focused on certain age-sex-method-region subgroups.

