|
Citation
|
Lucas AG, Chang EC, Li M, Chang OD, Yu EA, Hirsch JK. Soc. Work 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, National Association of Social Workers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32195550
|
Abstract
|
The present study sought to examine trauma history and hope as predictors of suicide risk in a sample of 561 college students. Furthermore, authors aimed to understand whether the lack of hope agency and hope pathways contributed to further risk for suicide, above and beyond trauma history.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
college students; hope; suicide risk; trauma history