Romanelli M, Xiao Y, Lindsey MA. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
McSilver Institute for Poverty Policy and Research, New York, NY, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
PMID
32190929
OBJECTIVE: Adolescents' sexual behaviors can be incongruent with those assumed to align with their sexual identity. Identity-behavior profiles permit the characterization of youth who might remain undetected using a single-dimensional assessment of sexual orientation. This study examined suicide risks among four distinct sexual identity-behavior profiles of youth: heterosexual with other-sex partners only, heterosexual with any same-sex partners, lesbian or gay (LG) with same-sex partners only, and LG with any other-sex partners.
