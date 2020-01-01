Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to evaluate Oman's readiness for implementing large-scale child maltreatment prevention (CMP) programmes.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted between May and August 2016 in Oman. Participants, referred to as key informants, were individuals with influence and decision-making powers over CMP. The multidimensional Readiness Assessment for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment tool, developed by the World Health Organization with the help of collaborators from middle- and low-income countries, was used to assess 10 dimensions of readiness, each with a maximum score of 10.



RESULTS: A total of 49 participants were included in this study (response rate = 98%). The mean total score for the 10 dimensions was 50.17 out of 100 possible points. The participants showed high mean readiness scores on legislation, mandates and policies (9.08) followed by knowledge of CMP (7.55), institutional resources and links (6.12), willingness to address the problem (5.35), informal social resources (5.15) and current programme implementation and evaluation (5.10). Participants had low scores in readiness in association with human and technical resources (2.44), attitudes towards CMP (2.90), scientific data on CMP (3.06) and material resources (3.46).



CONCLUSION: The results of this study indicate that Oman has a moderate level of readiness to implement large-scale evidence-based prevention programmes against child maltreatment; however, several dimensions still need to be strengthened. It is important to develop a national strategy that outlines a framework for organising and prioritising efforts towards CMP.



© Copyright 2020, Sultan Qaboos University Medical Journal, All Rights Reserved.

Language: en