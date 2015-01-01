Abstract

BACKGROUND: Burn is one of the most traumatic injuries and life-threatening states which expose children at a higher risk. The aim of this study was evaluating the epidemiology of pediatric burns in age less than eighteen years old during the last decade.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was carried out during 2008-2017 in Amir-al Momenin Burn Center, affiliated by Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, Shiraz, Iran. The subjects consisted of burn victims under 18 years old who were registered as outpatients and inpatients.



RESULTS: During the study period, 1893 and 12431 patient were registered as inpatients and outpatients of the hospital. The burn victims were males. Children under 5 years old were prone to scald injuries more than children in any other age. More than 90% of inpatients children burned accidentally, while 116 (6.12%) burn injuries were suicidal; which was mostly seen in girls (75%, 87 out of 116).



CONCLUSION: Most burns involved scalds from hot liquids especially in children age less than 5 years. Different strategies can be executed by means of broadcast flashes in mass media and educational programs through schools to show risk situation and statements calling attention to prevent childhood burn injuries.

Language: en