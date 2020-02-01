SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gómez Perera S, Rodríguez Talavera I, Tapia Quijada HE, Guerrero-Mártir M, Díaz de Aguilar Osona M, Falcón Roca R. Arch. Soc. Esp. Oftalmol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Pérdida visual secundaria a intoxicación inhalatoria y cutánea por metanol y tolueno. A propósito de un caso.

Graduado en Medicina, Servicio de Oftalmología, Hospital Universitario de Canarias, Tenerife, España.

(Copyright © 2020, Sociedad Espanola de Oftalmologia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.oftal.2020.02.004

32197876

Methanol poisoning is often described in the literature, but not transdermal or inhalational poisoning. It usually involves variable multi-organ damage, among which visual, neurological, and gastrointestinal involvement, as well as the metabolic and electrolyte changes that can lead to death. Contact with toluene by occupational or intentional inhalation may also cause neurological abnormalities. This article describes the case of a female patient who was seen in the Emergency Department due to bilateral visual loss secondary to accidental poisoning (inhalation-transdermal) with a solvent containing methanol and toluene. She had a favourable outcome during admission after treatment with ethanol in perfusion and corticosteroids.

Copyright © 2020 Sociedad Española de Oftalmología. Publicado por Elsevier España, S.L.U. All rights reserved.


Language: es

Amaurosis bilateral; Bilateral amaurosis; Etanol; Ethanol; Intoxicación; Metanol; Methanol; Poisoning; Toluene; Tolueno

