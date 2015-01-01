|
Khanhkham A, Williams RD, Housman JM, Odum M. J. Community Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Texas State University, San Marcos, TX, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32198599
Sexual dating violence is associated with several risky health behaviors among adolescents. This study explored the associations between school-based violence, risky health behaviors, and sexual dating violence victimization among U.S. high school students using the 2017 Youth Behavior Risk Survey data.
Language: en
Adolescent health; School-based violence; Sexual dating violence; Teen dating violence