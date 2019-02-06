|
Citation
Mortsiefer A, Wilm S, Santos S, Löscher S, Wollny A, Drewelow E, Ritzke M, Thürmann P, Mann NK, Meyer G, Abraham J, Icks A, Montalbo J, Wiese B, Altiner A. Trials 2020; 21(1): e285.
Affiliation
Institute of General Practice, University Medical Center Rostock, Doberaner Str. 142, 18057, Rostock, Germany.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32197631
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Frailty in elderly patients is associated with an increased risk of poor health outcomes, including falls, delirium, malnutrition, hospitalisation, and mortality. Because polypharmacy is recognised as a possible major contributor to the pathogenesis of geriatric frailty, reducing inappropriate medication exposure is supposed to be a promising approach to improve health-related quality of life and prevent adverse outcomes. A major challenge for the process of deprescribing of inappropriate polypharmacy is to improve the communication between general practitioner (GPs), patient and family carer. This study investigates the effects of a complex intervention in frail elderly patients with polypharmacy living at home.
Keywords
|
Cluster randomised controlled trial; Deprescribing; Elderly patients; Family conferences; Frailty; Polypharmacy; Primary care; Shared decision making; Study protocol