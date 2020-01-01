|
Citation
|
Lee YC, Hand SH, Lilly H. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 72: 287-297.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Psychology, New York University, United States.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32199574
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: This study addressed a gap in the literature - the potential of using autonomous vehicles (AV) to enhance children's mobility. Prior studies documented the perceived benefits and concerns about this prospect, but did not examine the features in AV and support mechanisms that are desired by potential users.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Autonomous vehicle; Children’s mobility; Ridership context; Safety; Vulnerable road users