Citation
Fallah Zavareh M, Mehdizadeh M, Nordfjærn T. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 72: 267-277.
Affiliation
Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), Department of Psychology, Trondheim, Norway.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32199572
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Providing a sense of supervision for parents may facilitate their children's involvement in physical outdoor activities, such as walking to school. Information technology (IT) solutions could bring more parental supervision, which in turn has the potential to enhance the proportion of walking trips to school. This study aimed to examine the role of a proposed hypothetical IT solution that gives parents real-time information about children's entrance to and exit from the school, for the intention of parents letting their children walk to school.
Language: en
Keywords
Information technology; Parental intention; Safety perception; School travel; Walk to school