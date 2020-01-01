|
Citation
Wu Y, Kihara K, Hasegawa K, Takeda Y, Sato T, Akamatsu M, Kitazaki S. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 72: 231-238.
Affiliation
Automotive Human Factors Research Center, National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, Japan.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32199568
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: During SAE level 3 automated driving, the driver's role changes from active driver to fallback-ready driver. Drowsiness is one of the factors that may degrade driver's takeover performance. This study aimed to investigate effects of non-driving related tasks (NDRTs) to counter driver's drowsiness with a Level 3 system activated and to improve successive takeover performance in a critical situation. A special focus was placed on age-related differences in the effects.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Age-related differences; Automated driving; Drowsiness; Eyeblink duration; Non-driving related task