Citation
He Y, Payne SC, Yao X, Smallman R. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 72: 153-164.
Affiliation
Department of Psychology, Texas A&M University, United States. Electronic address: rsmallman@tamu.edu.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32199558
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Information processing theories of workplace safety suggest that cognition is an antecedent of safety behavior. However, little research has directly tested cognitive factors as predictors of workplace safety within organizational psychology and behavior research. Counterfactuals (cognitions about "what might have been") can be functional when they consist of characteristics (e.g., "upward' - focusing on better outcomes) that alter behavior in a manner consistent with those outcomes. This field study aimed to examine the influence of counterfactual thinking on safety behavior and explanatory mechanisms and boundary conditions of that relationship.
Language: en
Keywords
Counterfactual thinking; Safety behavior; Safety knowledge