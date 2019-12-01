SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Adrian J, Hue D, Porte S, Le Brun J. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 72: 139-143.

Affiliation

Streetlab, Institut de la Vision, Paris, France.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jsr.2019.12.007

PMID

32199556

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The present study proposes to validate the Driver Ecological Glare Test (DEGT), a test developed to measure the benefit of a headlight glare Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), by comparing it to a laboratory glare test.

METHOD: Twenty-four participants, aged from 55 to 70 years, were recruited to complete a visual examination, including monocular halo size measurement for both eyes using Vision Monitor device (MonCv3; Metrovision). An on-field evaluation took place at night at the UTAC CERAM test track to obtain disability glare measures using the DEGT.

RESULTS: A significant correlation was found between the two glare tests and Bland-Altman analysis reveals a good agreement with a bias of 73.7 arcmin between the halo size measurements obtained from the DEGT and Vision Monitor. The results of the present study demonstrate that the DEGT is a valid method to test halo size and is adapted to evaluate the benefits of an antiglare device for drivers in an ecological situation.

Copyright © 2019 National Safety Council and Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Disability glare; Driving Glare test; Glare; Halo size measurement

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print