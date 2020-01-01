|
Citation
Sivasankaran SK, Balasubramanian V. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 72: 127-138.
Affiliation
RBG lab, Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras, Chennai 600036, India. Electronic address: chanakya@iitm.ac.in.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32199555
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Bicyclists are vulnerable users in the shared asset like roadways. However, people still prefer to use bicycles for environmental, societal, and health benefits. In India, the bicycle plays a role in supporting the mobility to more people at lower cost and are often associated with the urban poor. Bicyclists represents one of the road user categories with highest risk of injuries and fatalities. According to the report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (Accidents, 2017) in India, there is a sharp increase in the number of fatal victims for bicyclists in 2017 over 2016. The number of cyclists killed jumped from 2,585 in 2016 to 3,559 in 2017, a 37.7% increase.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Bicycle Crashes; Cluster Analysis; Crash Severity; Latent Class Clustering