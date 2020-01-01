Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Bicyclists are vulnerable users in the shared asset like roadways. However, people still prefer to use bicycles for environmental, societal, and health benefits. In India, the bicycle plays a role in supporting the mobility to more people at lower cost and are often associated with the urban poor. Bicyclists represents one of the road user categories with highest risk of injuries and fatalities. According to the report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (Accidents, 2017) in India, there is a sharp increase in the number of fatal victims for bicyclists in 2017 over 2016. The number of cyclists killed jumped from 2,585 in 2016 to 3,559 in 2017, a 37.7% increase.



METHOD: Few studies have only investigated the crash risk perceived by the bicyclists while interacting with other road users. The present paper investigates the injury severity of bicyclists in bicycle-vehicle crashes that occurred in the state of Tamilnadu, India during the nine year period (2009-2017). The analyses demonstrate that dividing bicycle-vehicle collision data into five clusters helps in reducing the systematic heterogeneity present in the data and identify the hidden relationship between the injury severity levels of bicyclists and cyclists demographics, vehicle, environmental, temporal cause for the crashes.



RESULTS: Latent Class Clustering (LCC) approach was used in the present study as a preliminary tool for the segmentation of 9,978 crashes. Later, logistic regression analysis was used to identify the factors that influence bicycle crash severity for the whole dataset as well as for the clusters that were obtained from the LCC model.



RESULTS of this study show that combined use of both techniques reveals further information that wouldn't be obtained without prior segmentation of the data. Few variables such as season, weather conditions, and light conditions were significant for certain clusters that were hidden in the whole dataset. This study can help domain experts or traffic safety researchers to segment traffic crashes and develop targeted countermeasures to mitigate injury severity.



