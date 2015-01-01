|
Chua SN. Lancet Psychiatry 2020; 7(4): e23.
Nanyang Technological University, National Institute of Education Singapore, Singapore. Electronic address: sookning.chua@nie.edu.sg.
32199512
The India State-Level Disease Burden Initiative Mental Disorders Collaborators reported in The Lancet Psychiatry a significant increase of the prevalence of mental disorders in India but pointed out that there were substantial barriers to implementing mental health services.1
Language: en