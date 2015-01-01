Abstract

The aim of this study was to determine the influence of place of living, type of school, and family background on the physical activity and sedentary behavior of adolescents. 1,280 adolescents took part in the research: 694 boys and 586 girls aged 16-19 from Poland. Physical activity (PA) and sedentary behavior (SB) were evaluated by IPAQ-long version. A multiple regression analysis was used to evaluate the influence of socio-economic factors on physical activity and sedentary behavior. The results suggested a difference between boys and girls in all domains of physical activity and sedentary behavior. The results also indicated that social factors influence physical activity and sedentary behavior in different ways. After adjusting the model to BMI and age tested, the key determinants for boys' physical activity were: type of leisure time in the family and place of living, while for girls - type of school and type of leisure time in the family. Sedentary behavior of both sexes were strongly dependent on type of school, and - for boys - parents' education and type of leisure time in the family were also important. The results suggest the need for continuous monitoring of physical activity and seated behavior as well as taking into account a wide spectrum of social factors in which adolescents grow. Interventions and strategies to promote physical activity should focus on family involvement and uniting family and educational institutions operating in local environments.

