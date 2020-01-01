|
Citation
Bottari C, Dutil E, Auger C, Lamoureux J. Aust. Occup. Ther. J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Rehabilitation of Greater Montreal, Institut universitaire sur la réadaptation en déficience physique de Montréal du CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, Montreal, QC, Canada.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32201960
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Direct observation of everyday task performance is considered the most accurate measure of independence for individuals with executive function impairments. However, few observation-based measures have been shown to have sound psychometric qualities and be clinically applicable. The objective of this study was to investigate the Activities of Daily Living (ADL) Profile's structural validity using exploratory factor analyses and internal consistency in order to identify the minimum set of tasks required to achieve reliable scores in each of three ADL environments (personal, home and community).
Keywords
activities of daily living; brain injuries; cognition; occupational therapy; psychometrics