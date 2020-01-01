|
Citation
Vannatta CN, Heinert BL, Kernozek TW. Clin. Biomech. 2020; 75: e104991.
Affiliation
La Crosse Institute for Movement Science, University of Wisconsin, La Crosse, 1300 Badger Street, La Crosse, WI 54601, USA; Health Professions Department, University of Wisconsin - La Crosse, 1300 Badger Street, La Crosse, WI 54601, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32203864
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The role of biomechanical variables of running gait in the development of running related injury has not been clearly elucidated. Several systematic reviews have examined running biomechanics and its association with particular running related injuries. However, due to retrospective designs, inferences into the cause of these injuries are limited. Although prospective studies have been completed, no quantitative analysis pooling these results has been completed.
Language: en
Keywords
Ground reaction forces; Kinematics; Kinetics; Overuse injury; Runners