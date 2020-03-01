|
Citation
Lipskaya-Velikovsky L, Krupa T, Silvan-Kosovich I, Kotler M. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2020; 125: 45-51.
Affiliation
Sackler Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, Ramat Aviv, P.O.B. 39040, Tel Aviv, 6139001, Israel. Electronic address: moshe.kotler@beerness.health.gov.il.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32203739
Abstract
PURPOSE: Participation in meaningful occupation is associated with recovery in serious mental illnesses, however, few evidence-based, occupation-focused interventions for hospital settings exist. This study investigated the effectiveness of "Occupational Connections" (OC), a manualized, short-term, group intervention, addressing issues in daily-life occupations' participation and functioning of people with serious mental illness as early as during hospitalization. Language: en
Keywords
In-patient settings; Intervention effectiveness; Mental illness; Participation; Recovery