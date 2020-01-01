Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The goal of the present study was to conduct a quantitative review to determine the degree to which specific forms of suicidality (i.e., lifetime and past-year suicidal ideation and attempts) are associated with sexual assault (SA). It also examined whether the strength of the association between SA and suicidality was moderated by sample characteristics or the type of suicidality assessed.



METHOD: A subset of studies (25 samples and 36 effects, reflecting N = 88,376 participants) from a prior meta-analysis assessing associations between SA and psychopathology was examined. Included studies provided the prevalence of suicidality in subsamples that had and had not been exposed to SA and/or an odds ratio comparing the prevalence in these groups. Random effects metaregression models aggregated prevalence estimates and odds ratios for lifetime and past-year suicidal ideation and suicide attempts in individuals in SA and no-SA groups. Analyses also examined whether sample characteristics (i.e., percent women, college sample) or type of suicidality moderated the magnitude of odds ratios.



RESULTS: Subsamples exposed to SA reported a substantially higher prevalence of suicidality (27.25%) compared with unassaulted subsamples (9.37%). There were significantly higher rates of lifetime and past-year suicidal ideation, and lifetime suicide attempts in assaulted subsamples than in unassaulted subsamples. No tested moderators had significant associations with the strength of the relationship between SA and suicidality.



CONCLUSION: Findings underscore the robust relationship between SA and both suicidal ideation and attempts and suggest that identifying moderators and mediators that explain it is a key directive for future research. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

