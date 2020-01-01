|
Arditte Hall KA, Mitchell KS. Psychol. Trauma 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
VA National Center for PTSD.
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
32202843
OBJECTIVE: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is characterized by broad-based difficulties with emotion. However, the extent to which the disorder is associated with fear of particular emotions remains less well understood. The Affective Control Scale (ACS) is a frequently used measure of fear of emotion, but relatively little work has been done to validate this measure, particularly for use in psychiatric research. This study examined the ACS's factor structure and its associations with PTSD symptoms among trauma-exposed male veterans.
