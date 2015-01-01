SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wells TR. Public philosophy journal 2019; 2(1): e4.

(Copyright © 2019)

10.25335/ppj.2.1-4

unavailable

This essay argues that gun control in America is a philosophical as well as a policy debate. This explains the depth of acrimony it causes. It also explains why the technocratic public health argument favored by the gun control movement has been so unsuccessful in persuading opponents and motivating supporters. My analysis also yields some positive advice for advocates of gun control: take the political philosophy of the gun rights movement seriously and take up the challenge of showing that a society without guns is a better society, not merely a safer one.

Keywords : John Locke gun control public health political philosophy citizenship social science


Language: en
