|
Citation
|
Ahmadi-Gohari M, Zolala F, Iranpour A, Baneshi MR. Addict. Health 2019; 11(4): 256-261.
|
Affiliation
|
Modeling in Health Research Center, Institute for Futures Studies in Health, Kerman University of Medical Sciences, Kerman, Iran.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Kerman University of Medical Sciences and Health)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32206218
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Heavy vehicle drivers spend a great deal of time away from their families. This issue and other difficulties around their job may increase risky behaviors among them. The current study aims to investigate the prevalence of opium drugs, stimulants, cannabis, and alcohol use 12 hours before driving among heavy vehicle drivers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcoholism; Drivers; Drug abuse; Network scale up; Trucks