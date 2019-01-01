SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lipton ML. Cerebrum 2019; 2019(ePub): ePub.

PMID

32206167

Abstract

When we consider the health and welfare of our children, few issues are of more concern than the risk and consequences of head trauma in sports. From participation in male-dominated American football and hockey to girls soccer and softball, repeated impacts to the head that do not produce recognized concussion is the cutting edge of sports head injury research. Our author, a leading researcher in this field, provides the latest on what we know and don't know on this relatively new frontier of neuroscience.

