SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Koncan D, Gilchrist M, Vassilyadi M, Hoshizaki TB. Comput. Methods Biomech. Biomed. Eng. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Human Kinetics, University of Ottawa, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10255842.2020.1741555

PMID

32207335

Abstract

Compared to adults, it has been documented that children are at elevated risk for concussion, repeated concussions, and experience longer recovery times. What is unknown, is whether the developing brain may be injured at differing strain levels. This study examined peak and cumulative brain strain from 20 cases of concussion in both young children and adults using physical reconstructions and finite element modelling of the brain response to impacts. The child group showed lower impact kinematics as well as strain metrics.

RESULTS suggest children may suffer concussive injuries with lower brain strains compared to adults.


Language: en

Keywords

Concussion; brain injury; finite element modelling; impact kinematics

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print