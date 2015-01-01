SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Razmjou AA. Cult. Med. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Medicine, UCLA-David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA Medical Center, 757 Westwood Plaza, Suite 7501, Los Angeles, CA, 90095, USA. arazmjou@mednet.ucla.edu.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11013-020-09670-w

PMID

32207031

Abstract

This piece discusses an internal medicine trainee's attempt to process the untimely death of a patient seen in primary clinic by suicide. More specifically, it explores the role mental health may have played in the patient's care, and the possibility of the symptoms which were labeled as functional having been manifestations of underlying psychiatric illness. The piece also attempts to explore the unique challenges facing veterans within the healthcare system.


Language: en

Keywords

General internal medicine; Medical humanities; Psychiatry; Suicide

