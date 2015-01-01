Abstract

This study examines differences in suicide-related behaviors between heterosexual and sexual minority youth in a southeastern state with exclusionary policies. Furthermore, it seeks to further knowledge regarding risk factors for suicide attempts among sexual minority high school students. Utilizing the 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Survey data, descriptive analysis tests, and logistic regression tests were conducted.



FINDINGS indicate that sexual minorities were three times as likely to experience suicidal thoughts and plans but four times as likely to attempt suicide. Risk factors were noted for sexual minority youth. Policy advocacy is recommended to decrease suicide-related behaviors among this population.

