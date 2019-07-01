SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Purnamasari N, Bachtiar F, Puspitha R A. Enferm. Clin. 2020; 30(Suppl 2): 317-321.

Affiliation

Department of Nursing, Faculty of Nursing, Universitas Hasanuddin, Indonesia.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.enfcli.2019.07.110

PMID

32204176

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aging process causes a setback of various aspects of the body that makes the elderly vulnerable to fall. The dual-task exercise amalgamates physical and cognitive training together and induces synergistic effects. This study aims to determine the effect of dual-task training on the risk of falls on elderly.

METHOD: The method used was pre-experimental design with 3 times a week intervention for 4 weeks. Before and after treatment, respondents measured the level of balance and risk of falling using the Berg Balance Scale (BBS), Timed-Up-and-Go test (TUGT), and Tinetti Balance Assessment Tool.

RESULTS: The results showed an increase in the balance after 12 times of exercises. The risk of falls seems to decline after 12 treatments, and the highest reduction occurred after the first 6 treatments.

CONCLUSION: It can be concluded that dual-task motor-cognitive training is significantly influential in reducing risk falls on elderly.

Copyright © 2019 Elsevier España, S.L.U. All rights reserved.


Language: es

Keywords

Cognitive; Dual-task training; Elderly; Motoric; Risk of falling

