|
Citation
|
Purnamasari N, Bachtiar F, Puspitha R A. Enferm. Clin. 2020; 30(Suppl 2): 317-321.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Nursing, Faculty of Nursing, Universitas Hasanuddin, Indonesia.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32204176
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The aging process causes a setback of various aspects of the body that makes the elderly vulnerable to fall. The dual-task exercise amalgamates physical and cognitive training together and induces synergistic effects. This study aims to determine the effect of dual-task training on the risk of falls on elderly.
Language: es
|
Keywords
|
Cognitive; Dual-task training; Elderly; Motoric; Risk of falling