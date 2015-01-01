Abstract

Objective: Undergraduate women are more likely to comply with unwanted sexual behavior if they have experienced sexual coercion from their partner. We investigated whether the severity and frequency of sexual coercion was associated with sexual compliance.Participants: A sample of 195 female university students in committed relationships.Methods: Participants completed an online survey about sexually coercive experiences in their relationship and hypothetical sexual compliance.Results: We found that undergraduate women exposed to more frequent mild sexual coercion from their current partner predicted they would be more compliant with hypothetical sexual coercion from that partner-both mild and severe.Conclusion: There may be a precedent for sexual compliance in some sexually coercive relationships; this precedent seems to be gradually set. Prevention programs should emphasize that even the mildest forms of sexual coercion can potentially have negative implications for a relationship.

